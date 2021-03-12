Marcus Rashford reiterates how fans feel about AC Milan result

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has posted a brilliant message to fans after the disappointing draw with AC Milan.

The talented Englishman didn’t play a part vs the Italian giants after picking up a knock during the Manchester derby on the weekend.

Rashford was confirmed to have no ligament damage and it’s understood the club are waiting for the swelling to go down before deciding on what to do.

Prior to kickoff vs Milan, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted the young attacker was still a doubt for United’s next fixture, with the squad experiencing an injury crisis at the minute.

Rashford’s injury meant he watched the Europa League clash from the comforts of his home and it lead to him making an interesting comment.

Jheez this watching from home situation is an emotional rollercoaster…We can pull this back next week, keep the faith 🙏🏽 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 11, 2021

An emotional rollercoaster is exactly how Manchester United fans all over would describe what it’s like to watch and support the club.

That’s why it’s so interesting how Rashford, out of the team for the first time in a while, managed to pinpoint the emotion so accurately.

He’ll be hoping he can return to the starting XI soon in order to make sure it’s no longer a rollercoaster and instead emotional for all the right reasons.

Rashford’s managed to get into double digits for both goals and assists this season so it’s certainly gearing up to be his career best campaign yet.

