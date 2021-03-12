Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Manchester United fans’ worst fears
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed some concerning news following the frustrating draw with AC Milan.

The legendary Norwegian will undoubtedly be displeased with his players given the 1-1 result as they must now head to Italy and get a result.

United didn’t dominate the match but they did have glaring opportunities to convert and failed to do so before conceding at the death to give Milan hope.

Amad scored his side’s goal and the game’s opener and it seems he may be called into action again given how the injuries are now stacking up.

The sensational Ivorian was brought on at half-time due to Anthony Martial picking up an injury and Solskjaer has confirmed fans’ worst fears.

Marcus Rashford is also a doubt for the match on Sunday so Manchester United are arguably without their best and first-choice front three.

Daniel James, Mason Greenwood and Amad will all likely have to lead the line and it’s certainly a lot of pressure to place on them all.

United’s lack of rotation has come back to haunt them in the business end of the season with their squad now going through an injury crisis all over.

Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek are more examples of players missing of late who could have potentially made the difference.

