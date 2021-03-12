Ole Gunnar Solskjaer counting on Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard for the future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that two fringe players have a bright future ahead of them at Manchester United.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s visit from West Ham, the manager was asked about Jesse Lingard, who is on loan with the Hammers at the moment but will be ineligible to play against United.

‘For Jesse it has really worked out,’ Solskjaer said.

‘For David [Moyes] it has really worked out and for us as a club as well because we know that Jesse’s position is a 10 and we have got Bruno there.

‘So for me it was a no-brainer to get Jesse a chance to prove himself and to play some football again and he has been really bright for them and he’s finally back to himself.’

The boss was also asked about the future of Eric Bailly, who made his hundredth appearance for the club yesterday but who is yet to renew his deal at Old Trafford.

‘Yes we are talking to Eric and Eric’s representatives,’ Solskjaer said when asked if he wants Bailly to stay.

‘He is keeping fitter for longer and you can see his performances as well and I have been very happy with him.

‘His playing style has sometimes made him lose too many games, because 100 games that is not enough for the period he has been here.

‘He is getting more and more robust so yes he is one we are talking to.’

The idea of a fit and injury free Bailly going forward is one that would delight United fans and certainly solve what many consider to be a problem area in central defence.

The manager also confirmed during the presser that David de Gea is back in Manchester and self-isolating but he was not sure whether he would have completed his quarantine in time to play on Sunday.

