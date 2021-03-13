David Moyes confirms he wants permanent Jesse Lingard deal

Jesse Lingard’s Manchester United career could be over as West Ham manager David Moyes admitted he wants to sign the England international on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old was loaned out to the Hammers in January after a poor run of form at United that saw him struggling to get game time.

Lingard has hit the ground running at the London Stadium, having scored four goals and provided two assists in six Premier League games.

And it appears that Moyes has seen enough to want to make the move a permanent one.

‘Jesse wanted to come here, right from the start. When I was talking to him he wanted to come to West Ham,’ the former United boss said (via Goal.com).

‘He saw it as a really good place for him. I think he’ll have seen what we’re trying to do.

‘He’s joined a good group of players as well. We’ve got international players and I’m hoping we can add to that in the coming transfer window. The job is to try to add to that.

‘But I would hope Jesse sees this as a good place if it’s possible to be done, and if we think that we want to do it at the end of the season.’

Lingard seems happy in London and perhaps being a big fish in a small pond will suit him more than the competitive pressure of playing for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have already triggered the extension year on the Warrington man’s contract so that it now runs to 2022. Recent reports suggest that a transfer fee in the region of £20 million has been proposed. There have also been reports that Lingard might be used in part-exchange for defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

