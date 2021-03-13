Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names surprise Manchester United star he’s most alike

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the player he feels is most like him in the current squad.

The legendary Norwegian was a prolific striker in his day and the current squad have a host of attackers to their disposal.

United have the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani among their main goalscorers though the likes of Bruno Fernandes also score plenty.

Solskjaer was also known for being a super-sub, often coming off the bench to devastating effect so it’s difficult to see who from the current players have a similar impact.

However, the former Molde man believes there is one player who he identifies with most and even challenged him in a way.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “There’s so many things. It depends on if it’s the mentality, the attitude. Is it the technical attributes?

“I’d like to think that Mason is the one who reminds me about myself the most, as a finisher and goalscorer. We should have had a competition me and him to see who is the most accurate finisher!”

Greenwood is typically a deadly finisher and it’s something he wins praise for plenty, often outdoing his predicted xG.

However, this season his tally has not hit the same highs and the goals have dried up as he struggles to deal with on and off the field issues.

Lately Greenwood has looked more dangerous in terms of successfully beating his opponents and creating chances for his teammates but the goals have yet to come.

The young teenager is probably dealing with the typical second season syndrome as well so there are no real concerns he won’t soon be knocking in the goals again.

