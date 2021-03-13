Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names two Manchester United greats he would sign

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he would love to have two legends at the club and it’s safe to say fans would agree with his choices.

The legendary Norwegian has been careful and calculated with his signings so far since joining Old Trafford, addressing key positions and ensuring everyone he signs fits a bigger picture.

It’s debatable which players have succeeded or failed but at the very least Solskjaer’s vision is obvious and the type of players he goes for are all similar in a sense.

This is different to his predecessors David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and even Jose Mourinho who all appeared to have a scattergun approach to signings.

The Red Devils still have some gaps in their squad and interestingly enough, the former Molde man has addressed those gaps with the two legends below.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “There’s a few players I’ve played with that I’d love to have in my team, of course. I’d love the player Roy Keane, I’m not sure if I could manage him though.

“I’d sign him every day of the week, Roy was so influential but then again, I played with Cristiano [Ronaldo] and he’s been the best player in the world alongside Messi for the past 10-15 years now, so Cristiano. You’d take him in your team, for sure.”

There have been growing rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo potentially returning to Manchester United after Juventus crashed out of the Champions League vs Porto.

It’s understood the sensational Portuguese doesn’t feel the Italian giants match his ambitions anymore and they feel as though they need to sell him to get more out of their wage budget.

Whether the transfer actually happens or not remains to be seen as there have been many false dawns in the past but the timing does seem ripe this time around.

