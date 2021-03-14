Fans react to news of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new Man United contract

Fans on social media are divided about the news that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to receive a bumper new contract to remain as Manchester United manager.

The Mirror broke the story yesterday evening, claiming that Solskjaer ‘has won a new £9 million a year contract at Manchester United.’

The outlet adds ‘sources at Old Trafford say talks are set to begin any day on a new deal for the Norwegian with his current three year contract set to click into its final year later this month.’

‘Although United are yet to win a trophy under Solskjaer after losing three cup semi-finals last season, Woodward and American owners the Glazers have seen enough to be encouraged the squad are on the right track to success.’

Reactions on Twitter have been both positive and negative while others don’t seem to know what to think. Happy campers included the following:

‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 4-5 year incoming new contract with a pay rise I am hearing, this is joyous, most definitely in,’ said one fan.

‘Solskjaer new contract is good news considering the club has been in a rebuild. A trophy for this season would be great, keep up with the progress,’ a second fan tweeted.

‘Why are people surprised about Ole’s new contract? The moment they appointed an hierarchy from within, it was absolutely inevitable. And he deserves the new deal and a chance to complete what he completed,’ a third said.

Others were less than happy:

‘Apparently Solskjaer has lost Cavani, can’t convince Haaland to join him, and for that terrible man management and persuasion skills, he is to be offered a new contract with a higher salary. That’s the state of @ManUtd in 2021. Omnishambles,’ said one.

‘If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets a new 9m a year contract he will be paid more than Hansi Flick who has just won 5 trophies. 9m a year for being a yes man. Club is finished,’ bemoaned another.

‘Just don’t give him a new contract until he earns it, like a normal club. Even his biggest fans would agree clubs everywhere aren’t exactly waiting to pounce and take Solskjaer from United,’ said a third.

And others didn’t know what to think:

‘If the rumors of contract extension are true then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is here to stay. Some of us are elated and some of us are conflicted and some of us just don’t know how to react. Consider me in the latter,’ one fan said.

The fact is that once again, it would appear that executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has jumped the gun. When Solskjaer was caretaker manager, Woodward gave him the permanent job after a handful of games and before the end of the 2018/19 season, rather than waiting to see how the season would pan out. It did not finish well.

Not being one to ever learn from his mistakes, Woodward is set to do it again. What possible reason is there for not waiting to see how United finish the season – or even waiting until the end of the year – before deciding whether the Norwegian’s tenure should be extended? It is not as if Solskjaer will walk out and as Mr Moniz, above, said, it is not as if there is a queue of clubs lining up to headhunt him.

Time will tell whether it is the right decision, but the timing is certainly questionable.

