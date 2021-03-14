Five players could be back for Man United’s trip to face AC Milan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was positive after Manchester United’s 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford this evening as he had some good news to share for once.

Some of the United side looked exhausted this evening but the cavalry could be set to arrive as soon as Thursday for the Europa League Round of 16 second leg tie against AC Milan.

The manager told MUTV ‘We hope five of them will be back. David [de Gea] hopefully, Donny [van de Beek], Edinson [Cavani], Paul [Pogba] maybe and Anthony [Martial] hopefully – yeah, he’s very likely to be back. Stronger squad to travel to Italy with.’

The addition of five top stars will transform this Manchester United side, who have been running on fumes in recent weeks, playing two matches per week with a depleted squad.

Solskjaer was positive about Mason Greenwood’s performance as the lone striker this evening. ‘He deserved a goal, he was excellent tonight. He’s getting there. He’s growing and maturing all the time,’ the boss told the BBC.

Another outstanding performance from Luke Shaw also drew praise. ‘He’s now 25 and has become a man, one of the experienced boys in our team and his attitude has been spot on. When you have this talent the world is at your feet,’ he purred.

With Greenwood finding form and Martial, Van de Beek and Cavani returning, Thursday might be an opportunity to rest Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, who both looked exhausted this evening.

