Harry Maguire reminds fans what he’s all about vs West Ham

Manchester United managed to sneak past West Ham and although it was far from a vintage performance, their solidity at the back earned them the victory, with Harry Maguire one of those to thank for that.

The club captain is often the most debated and criticised player in the team so it’s only fair to praise him when he does well.

Maguire has yet to win over critics since arriving at Old Trafford but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least publicly, has no doubts over him.

The former Leicester City man has raving reviews in general for his work behind the scenes and so it seems he’s crucial to the squad from that point of view.

Against West Ham, Maguire consistently threw his body on the line to ensure his team stood firm in order to win all three points.

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. West Ham: 86% pass accuracy 8 ball recoveries 7 clearances 5/6 defensive aerials won 1 interception 1 shot blocked 0 fouls committed Solid. 🪨 pic.twitter.com/E6l6EqDzbr — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 14, 2021

Since signing for Manchester United, Harry Maguire has been involved in 25 Premier League clean sheets — more than any other outfielder in that period. Impressive again today. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UIqEhXNoUg — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 14, 2021

The Red Devils managed to squeak by with a 1-0 win thanks to a Craig Dawson own goal that was seemingly forced by Scott McTominay.

Sir Alex Ferguson always said 1-0 victories were what made champions simply due to the ability to hold out and yet at the same time break down a stubborn defence.

Manchester United looked burntout so if ever there was a perfect time to hold on it was tonight against David Moyes’ men.

