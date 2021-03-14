Man United could be four players short versus West Ham United

After two thirds of a season unusually free of injury problems, United’s jinx appears to have struck again with up to ten players missing from today’s matchday squad against West Ham.

To be fair, one of those potential absentees – David de Gea – is not an injury but has been self-isolating. He will complete his quarantine just hours before kick-off so could make the game, or the bench at least, but it is a bit of a stretch.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slight concerns over Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof. ‘Eric got a niggle towards the end of the game but he should be okay … Victor was in the squad but is still feeling his back’, he told reporters after the AC Milan game on Thursday.

The boss is less confident about Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani, who have ankle, hip and muscle injuries, respectively.

In addition, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and long-term absentee Phil Jones are definitely ruled out.

If the worst case scenario happens and none of the 10 above make it, United do not have sufficient senior squad registered players available to fill the bench.

Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Dan James, Bruno Fernandes, Shola Shoretire and Amad will be the 16 available, leaving the manager four short on his nine-man bench.

Youngsters such as Ethan Galbraith and Joe Hugill could be on stand-by.

