Manchester United fans stunned by Luke Shaw’s performance vs West Ham
Manchester United star Luke Shaw was the man of the match vs West Ham and for good reason, leaving fans stunned with the shift he had just put in.

The talented defender has truly made this season his own, even arguably being the club’s best performer, or at the very least challenging Bruno Fernandes for that title.

Shaw has always had the potential to be a top player for United and although he’s put some good performances in previously, this campaign is different.

This time around the former Southampton man has added consistency to his performances which in turn has elevated his game.

Shaw has also been blessed with a relatively injury-free season, which is something he hasn’t necessarily had in the past, allowing him to kick on and seal the left-back spot for hisself.

Shaw couldn’t have hoped for a better season than the one he’s experienced so far and the icing on the cake would be him starring for England in the Euros this summer.

Manchester United fans themselves would prefer to wrap the English full-back in cotton wool instead and protect him from any of the negativity that is sometimes associated with the England senior team.

However, Shaw certainly deserves to feature for his country but until the summer comes around, supporters will hope he can keep up his form for his club.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

