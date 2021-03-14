Player ratings: Man United 1-0 West Ham – important win from tired players

Manchester United ground out an uninspiring but important 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 6 – Another clean sheet for Henderson and a quiet night for him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Defended well and got forward a lot.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Defended well.

Harry Maguire 7.5 – A good, solid, captain’s performance. Put himself on the line on several occasions.

Luke Shaw 8.5 – Another superb performance from Shaw. Drove forward positively and did well defensively.

Scott McTominay 7 – A steady performance and got the flick that led to the own goal.

Fred 6 – Hard working as ever, nothing flashy but got the job done.

Dan James 5 – Botched a few attacks including a 4 against 3 when he passed it behind Bruno.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Looking so tired. Must be rested before he picks up an injury.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Also looking jaded. Perhaps he has been rushed back into the side too soon. Solskjaer did that last season and he ended up with a double stress fracture, hopefully nothing like that will happen this time.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Looked lively and forced an excellent save out of Fabianski.

Substitutes

No substitutions were made.

