Bruno Fernandes shows off creativity during West Ham win

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes might have been running on fumes vs West Ham but that didn’t stop him from proving he’s a deadly creator.

The sensational Portuguese is undoubtedly the club’s talisman so it’s crucial he remains fit and in form if they want to do well.

United snuck past West Ham with a 1-0 scoreline thanks to a Craig Dawson own goal but it so easily could have been more on a different night.

Nonetheless, Bruno was central to why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men looked dangerous at times despite the squad in general suffering from fatigue.

One of the criticisms thrown at the midfield magician by rival fans is that he doesn’t create enough and can’t be considered a playmaker but the statistic below certainly disproves that.

Bruno Fernandes has created 82 chances in the Premier League this season, more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues. Europe’s most productive playmaker. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/XTYsSPDOok — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 14, 2021

Even if Bruno created last chances than the number shown, it is time to respect his playmaking ability and accept that he’s one of the best midfielders in the league if not europe.

The former Sporting Lisbon man almost suffers from his own goalscoring record as there are many who like to claim he’s just a penalty goalscoring merchant and so they miss out on his actual brilliance.

Nonetheless, the important thing is Manchester United fans love him and understand how important he is to the team.

Sir Alex Ferguson: How much do you know about the greatest manager of all time? Take our quiz below to find out!