Man United in for Eduardo Camavinga as Real Madrid cool interest

Real Madrid can’t have it all this summer and something will have to give. And whoever they can’t sign – Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland or Eduardo Camavinga – will be up for grabs.

And with Mbappe understood to be the top priority and PSG knowing they have to sell this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2022, it is likely that Real will not also be able to raise the €100 million plus needed to prise Haaland away from Dortmund nor that they will be willing to shell out anything like the €70 million or so that Rennes could demand for the 18-year-old.

Spanish outlet AS believes that Camavinga, especially, will fall by the wayside in Real’s plans and that Chelsea and Manchester United are leading the race to sign him if los Blancos do not act in June.

‘Camavinga has been the main candidate to reinforce the team [in midfield] for months, especially just before the pandemic,’ AS writes. ‘But the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus left that operation in “stand-by”.

‘Now, the alarms are sounding, because as AS has learned, the latest events that have arisen around the young 18-year-old midfielder have caused a last-minute script change, this is definitive, and if Madrid do not move, they could lose him.

‘Camavinga has already made the decision to leave Rennes this summer.

‘Therefore, for Real Madrid the situation can be summarized as follows: it’s Camavinga, now or never. Beyond the economic straits that los Blancos may have and the signing of Haaland being prioritized, the hiring of Camavinga is also considered strategic.

‘AS has learned from sources close to the player [that] now, the Premier League is strongly testing his situation regarding next summer. Chelsea and Manchester United are on the lookout, the latter aware that Pogba is most likely leaving them.

‘However, Camavinga’s desire is closer to wearing the white of Real Madrid.’

United are, of course, also competing for Haaland, but competition for him is fierce, his asking price is pre-emptive and relations with Borussia Dortmund, his selling club, and his agent, Mino Raiola, are pretty poor to say the least.

Camavinga would be a ready-made replacement for Pogba if he leaves and is also an excellent holding midfielder, which would give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer far more options formation-wise. Ultimately, Rennes will not be able to stay as bullish over his transfer fee as he enters the last year of his contract. It has been well-reported that his preference is Real Madrid but he will almost certainly not sign a new contract at Rennes and they will need to sell.

Rennes are all but mathematically certain not to qualify for the Champions League, lying eighth in Ligue 1, 21 points behind the UCL places with just nine games to go, which will increase the pressure on them to sell and increase the player’s desire to leave now rather than wait another year for Real to come in for him.

Haaland would no doubt remain a priority for both clubs but if los Blancos go all out to land Mbappe they could well have to sacrifice all other targets. Haaland could still prove difficult but the route to Camavinga just got a whole lot clearer for Manchester United.

