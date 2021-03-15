Manchester United finally have a reliable defence for first time this season
Manchester United finally have a reliable defence for first time this season

Manchester United weren’t at their flying best vs West Ham but there were one or two positives that could be picked up from the game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could only sneak past with a 1-0 win thanks to an own goal from Craig Dawson.

However, United fans were pleased with how the defence held up against an in-form Hammers side, particularly since the team has looked shaky at times.

David Moyes’ men failed to have a single shot on target vs Dean Henderson and it was testament to how well the defence played.

The Red Devils attackers huffed and puffed and perhaps could’ve scored more on another day but the main positive was the defence.

The statistic above shows a massive improvement on previous form and could lay the foundations for the attack to go on and express themselves.

The goals have somewhat dried up of late as the squad continues to suffer from fatigue so it makes it all the more important they can rely on the defence to hold strong.

Despite the improvement, many fans would argue Manchester United’s defence still needs investment this summer and should be high up on the priority list.

Time will tell whether Solskjaer agrees or not but it’s understandable why, based on the stat above, he may feel there’s enough there to work with.

