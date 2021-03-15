Mason Greenwood’s statistics vs West Ham show strong improvement

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood was unlucky to not be on the scoresheet after an impressive display vs West Ham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could only secure a 1-0 victory over David Moyes’ stars and the young attacker will be ruing how he missed the chance to add to the scoreline.

United owe it to a Craig Dawson own goal for why they ran off with all three points but it could have been a different story on another day.

West Ham didn’t have a shot on target against Dean Henderson so Greenwood and co really had the opportunity to turn the screw vs West Ham.

Unfortunately the sensational teenager was on the wrong side of the post but his performance was certainly encouraging as the stats below show.

Mason Greenwood’s game by numbers vs. West Ham: 95% pass accuracy 5 shots — 4 inside the box 2 x woodwork hit 2 chances created 1 big chance created An impressive performance despite the goal evading him. 👏 pic.twitter.com/o01ZWAF7bX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 14, 2021

Greenwood was perhaps at the start of the season not in the best of form but he has since turned a corner.

Unfortunately for him, despite his performances improving, the goals haven’t returned to him just yet and so he looks worse than he’s actually been.

Greenwood was ridiculously clinical and deadly last season, particularly in the second half, but this season he hasn’t seen himself on the scoresheet as often.

However, it’s easy to see that should he keep up the type of display he put in vs West Ham, he’ll get back on the scoresheet in no time.

