Paul Pogba’s creativity criminally underrated at Manchester United

It’s obvious Manchester United have missed Paul Pogba’s presence of late but the statistic below suggests it’s more than most have realised.

The talented Frenchman has suffered from an injury that has kept him out recently and coincided with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men’s shaky form.

Even when United do win, they don’t look all too convincing, such as the recent 1-0 victory over West Ham when they needed a Craig Dawson own goal to get all three points.

There are some who are convinced the team will better off once Pogba and all the drama surrounding him is gone as they’ll be able to reinvest the money from his sale better.

However, the statistic below indicates it’ll be a tougher ask than that and perhaps those who doubt him should reconsider their stance.

195 – Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Paul Pogba has created 195 chances for Manchester United in the Premier League – 43 more than any other player. Birthday. pic.twitter.com/wWzHS5aKzk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2021

Manchester United are undoubtedly a better team when Pogba was in it and if that wasn’t clear before, it’s certainly clear now.

The midfield duo of Scott McTominay and Fred have their advantages, particularly when it comes to playing on the counter-attack and as underdogs but they also have their disadvantages.

The lack of creativity in the United team of late has been painfully obvious and it’s a problem that could be so easily solved if Pogba is thrown back into midfield.

