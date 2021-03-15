Paul Pogba’s creativity criminally underrated at Manchester United
Home
News
First Team

Paul Pogba’s creativity criminally underrated at Manchester United

Posted by
Date:

It’s obvious Manchester United have missed Paul Pogba’s presence of late but the statistic below suggests it’s more than most have realised.

The talented Frenchman has suffered from an injury that has kept him out recently and coincided with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men’s shaky form.

Even when United do win, they don’t look all too convincing, such as the recent 1-0 victory over West Ham when they needed a Craig Dawson own goal to get all three points.

There are some who are convinced the team will better off once Pogba and all the drama surrounding him is gone as they’ll be able to reinvest the money from his sale better.

However, the statistic below indicates it’ll be a tougher ask than that and perhaps those who doubt him should reconsider their stance.

Manchester United are undoubtedly a better team when Pogba was in it and if that wasn’t clear before, it’s certainly clear now.

The midfield duo of Scott McTominay and Fred have their advantages, particularly when it comes to playing on the counter-attack and as underdogs but they also have their disadvantages.

The lack of creativity in the United team of late has been painfully obvious and it’s a problem that could be so easily solved if Pogba is thrown back into midfield.

Sir Alex Ferguson: How much do you know about the greatest manager of all time? Take our quiz below to find out!

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus