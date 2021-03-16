Manchester United fans split over Donny van de Beek departure reports

Manchester United fans are certainly split over a report that came out from the Daily Star that discussed Donny van de Beek’s future at the club.

The young Dutchman has not had the most enjoyable time at Old Trafford so far and so rumours have grown into reports in regards to him potentially leaving.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer openly admitted Van de Beek is unhappy, stating any player would naturally be unhappy they weren’t featuring too often.

The legendary Norwegian doesn’t seem to have any problems with the former Ajax man and it appears he’s just trying to give the player time to adjust to his new surroundings.

It hasn’t helped that the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are ahead of him at the minute and that Van de Beek wasn’t available when the Red Devils finally experienced an injury crisis.

The rumours about Donny van de Beek asking to leave Man Utd is obviously BS, but then again, with the emergence of Shola Shoretire and Hannibal, I wouldn’t be surprised if we were to sell him this summer. He needs to be a regular starter so I’m not sure if we can give him that. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 16, 2021

United fans will be like ‘we survived before Paul Pogba, we’ll survive after him!!!’ and then lose their head at Donny van de Beek not getting minutes. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) March 16, 2021

Donny Van De Beek is still just 23 and this is his first season in England. Relax, Donny will be successful at Manchester United. — Trey (@UTDTrey) March 16, 2021

Van De Beek debates going off this morning. The lack of first team games is the McFred obsession. Forget Donny for a minute. Paul Pogba, a World Cup winner from a two man pivot, gets put on the wing to accomodate those two baby sitting our CB's. What chance does Donny have? — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) March 16, 2021

VDB is not leaving this summer, do u really think we’re gonna sign a DM + a Pogba AND Donny replacement in the same summer? Don’t suggest promoting youth to be our first choice back up cos i doubt any are ready for that yet — nikhil (@NG_________) March 16, 2021

Ole failed Donny massively, piece of shit manager — FergieTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUUU) March 16, 2021

Van de Beek’s price-tag is often discussed as to why there’s no chance he’s going to stay at Manchester United as they’ve spent too much on him only to not use him.

The logic is that the dazzling midfielder must have been promised first-team football and so since that promise has obviously been broken, he will get the chance to leave.

