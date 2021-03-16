Manchester United fans split over Donny van de Beek departure reports
Manchester United fans are certainly split over a report that came out from the Daily Star that discussed Donny van de Beek’s future at the club.

The young Dutchman has not had the most enjoyable time at Old Trafford so far and so rumours have grown into reports in regards to him potentially leaving.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer openly admitted Van de Beek is unhappy, stating any player would naturally be unhappy they weren’t featuring too often.

The legendary Norwegian doesn’t seem to have any problems with the former Ajax man and it appears he’s just trying to give the player time to adjust to his new surroundings.

It hasn’t helped that the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are ahead of him at the minute and that Van de Beek wasn’t available when the Red Devils finally experienced an injury crisis.

Van de Beek’s price-tag is often discussed as to why there’s no chance he’s going to stay at Manchester United as they’ve spent too much on him only to not use him.

The logic is that the dazzling midfielder must have been promised first-team football and so since that promise has obviously been broken, he will get the chance to leave.

