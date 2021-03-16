Manchester United uncover new summer transfer target

Manchester United reportedly have a new transfer target as the race to prepare for the summer transfer window continues.

Prior to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival, the club were notoriously poor at putting together a coordinated strategy to make the most out of transfer windows.

In fact, criticism of United’s signings has been a consistent theme since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 but the legendary Norwegian has gone some way to improving the reputation of the club.

Transfer fees can still be debated but Solskjaer’s signings, for the most part, have been calculated and the vision is obvious even to fans.

Given how there’s been a shakeup at Old Trafford in terms of the behind the scenes work, supporters are curious to see what results it will yield.

According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils newly formed recruitment team have been keeping an eye on Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Goncalves as they consider their right-wing options for the summer.

It’s believed he has a £51.7m buyout clause and it’s safe to assume his 15 goals in 22 games is the reason why he’s garnering attention.

That fee may prove to be a tricky issue to get over as it’s believed the effects of the global health crisis are truly being felt now and no club can really afford to spend big this summer.

