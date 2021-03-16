Photo: Key Manchester United men return to training ahead of AC Milan clash

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see some star players return to training ahead of a crucial clash with AC Milan.

The Italian giants scored at the death during their visit to Old Trafford, handing them the advantage in the Europa League tie.

United supporters aren’t too fussed about the competition in a general sense but winning a trophy would go a long way for this squad and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Unfortunately it will potentially come at a cost of fatigue or injury issues as the Thursday nights then Sunday nights routine of football can get pretty hectic.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils’ current injury crisis looks to be coming to an end as numerous first-team players have gotten involved once more as seen below.

Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani could not have returned at a better time for Manchester United as the squad is blatantly suffering from fatigue.

With an international break on the horizon, it would be the perfect time for Solskjaer and co to recoup, gather themselves and go on a run for the end of the season.

Hopefully the players can get some well earned rest and those who are still injury can recover to play a part in the run-in.

Sir Alex Ferguson: How much do you know about the greatest manager of all time? Take our quiz below to find out!