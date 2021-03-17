Frank de Boer comes to Donny van de Beek’s defence

Manchester United fans have been reassured by Frank de Boer in regards to Donny van de Beek’s future after reports claimed he was on his way out of the club.

The young midfielder has not had the best of times at Old Trafford since joining in the summer and his lack of minutes has been so surprising it’s led to plenty of rumours.

Some stated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t have been the one who bought Van de Beek and so is isolating him to make a statement, comparing it to how Fred was treated with Jose Mourinho.

Others insisted there’s no chance the Dutch playmaker will put up with the poor treatment and will have to leave this upcoming summer.

However, it seems Van de Beek’s current situation has been blown out of proportion and it’s far less dramatic than being stated.

According to talkSPORT, De Boer said: “I spoke to Ajax and they said there’s no truth in it at all. He didn’t ask to speak to them.

“He’s just focusing on his recovery on his ankle, and it’s not true that he asked Man United to leave.

“His agent also told me that of course he’s not happy that he’s not playing. He’s only had two starts under Solskjaer and that’s not what he hoped for when he joined Man United.

“He’s not worried, of course he wants to play every game. But he’s not worried that he can’t succeed.

“He has to have a review after this year, asking where do I stand? Do I have a possibility to succeed here or not? Otherwise, I have to make a move.

“We will see where he’s heading next year, maybe he stays at Man United or maybe another club is interesting for him.

“But he’s not panicking at all, he told his agent he’s so happy at Man United because the club is one of the best in terms of how they treat him, he feels loved.”

Fans will love that the circus of rumours has been put to bed here and will hope to see more of Van de Beek moving forward.

There’s not long left before the season is over and it’s understood the former Ajax man has now recovered from an ankle injury, meaning he’s fit to be called upon.

Van de Beek’s versatility should mean he’s available to be used in different positions and so the onus is now on Solskjaer to pick him.

