Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani pulled out of travelling squad
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani pulled out of travelling squad

Manchester United are set to be without Edinson Cavani for the clash vs AC Milan despite initially including him in the travelling squad.

The experienced Uruguayan has had a concerning amount of injuries of late and it’s begun to raise questions over his future.

Cavani’s father has recently admitted publicly that his son would like to leave England after some poor experiences with the FA.

The former PSG man has an option to trigger that will extend his stay for another year but it looks like both parties are reconsidering and for good reason.

The Red Devils have been going through an injury crisis of late and having Cavani on board for a must-win tie would have helped the squad greatly.

Unfortunately it seems increasingly unlikely he will remain at Old Trafford next season but nothing has officially been ruled out as of yet.

The problem is, Manchester United have numerous starting XI positions that need investing in despite expectations that the summer will be a relatively quiet one.

This means getting in a striker might be the main priority now when in the past it might have been a centre-back, defensive midfielder or a right-winger.

Time will tell what Solskjaer prioritises but there’s no doubt having Cavani on board would have eased the pressure to bring in another striker.

