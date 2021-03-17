Ole Gunnar Solskjaer welcomes back four stars but three make way

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled Anthony Martial out of the Manchester United squad travelling to Italy ahead of a crucial Europa League tie.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Round of 16 second leg tie against AC Milan, the boss confirmed at the time that Martial was the only definite absentee.

‘There’s a couple we need to assess. Martial is a definite no-go, others we need to speak [with] and decide when we travel, still needing to confirm whether they’re available.’

Solskjaer also confirmed that following the return of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani, Shola Shoretire would be dropping back down to play in the Academy.

‘Shola will be playing for the Under-23s, so we felt that was right for him. Eric [Bailly] is being assessed.’

The manager also spoke about the benefits of having striker Edinson Cavani back in the squad after injury.

‘Edinson has trained for a couple of days now and we’re still assessing him. When he’s in and around the club, his experience and influence on others is great. He always tries to help everyone.

‘When it comes to a game, the lads look to him. Hopefully there’s no reaction to the training he’s had and he’ll be available.’

David de Gea is also back in the squad after his paternity leave.

Following Solskjaer’s comments, The MEN reported that Bailly and Martial indeed did not make the travelling squad, which is as follows: De Gea, Henderson, Grant; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Williams; Amad, Fernandes, Fred, James, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, van de Beek; Cavani, Greenwood, Rashford.

