Manchester United fans praise Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire

Manchester United fans were stunned by the performances of their centre-backs, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof stepping up big time vs AC Milan.

The often criticised duo needed to keep a clean-sheet to give their side the best chance of going on and scoring against the Italian giants.

Milan had the advantage before the second leg of the tie began as they were technically leading on away goals.

This meant the onus was on United to attack and grab as many goals as they could to get into the next round of the Europa League.

Paul Pogba got a single goal quickly after the break and so the defence had to prove their worth and it’s safe to say Maguire and Lindelof both did that.

I’m not a big fan of Victor Lindelöf & Harry Maguire as a CB partnership, but there’s no doubt about it now that they’re a lot better with Dean Henderson behind them. All 3 were very good again tonight. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 18, 2021

Lindelöf x Maguire incredibly impressive tonight. Assured performances from them. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 18, 2021

Pogba game changer, Barry Maguire putting on a show at the San Siro that Maldini would be proud of — ‘ (@vintageredss) March 18, 2021

Lindelof has been insane tonight, what a performance by him. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) March 18, 2021

Lindelof did it today. — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 18, 2021

Victor Lindelof was phenomenal today. Credit where it's due 👏 — Trey (@UTDTrey) March 18, 2021

The pair have played alongside each other more than any other centre-back partnership but their weaknesses were not on show vs Milan.

Manchester United didn’t have their backs up against the wall by any means but the home side certainly did try to pressure the defence as much as possible.

Thankfully Lindelof and Maguire stood tall and repelled anything that came their way, making it far easier to see out the intense end to the match.

Sir Alex Ferguson: How much do you know about the greatest manager of all time? Take our quiz below to find out!