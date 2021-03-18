Manchester United’s Paul Pogba dismantles tricky AC Milan side
Manchester United star Paul Pogba absolutely bossed the clash vs AC Milan and it’s safe to say he was the man of the match for the tie.

The sensational midfielder only had 45 minutes against the Italian giants as he was brought onto the field in place of Marcus Rashford at half-time.

Still, that didn’t stop Pogba from putting in a remarkable shift that effectively put his side into the next round of the Europa League.

The World Cup winner has only just returned from injury himself and it was more obvious now than ever before just how much his United teammates needed him.

The players were unrecognisable in the second half, playing completely differently from the first half and a lot of that had to do with Pogba.

Pogba’s fitness should still be managed carefully to ensure he doesn’t succumb to injury once more as Manchester United desperately need him for the season run in.

The former Juventus man has unfortunately gone through a spell of injuries dating back from the last season, prior to that, he hardly suffered from knocks so it’s almost uncharacteristic of him to be this unavailable.

Pogba has just a year left to his contract and the hope is he can extend his stay and continue to put in performances just like he did vs Milan.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

