Player ratings: AC Milan 0-1 (1-2) Man United – the Paul Pogba show

Manchester United pulled off a memorable European victory against AC Milan in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 8 – Pulled off two superb saves in the second half, performed excellent sweeper-keeper duties and yelled instructions at his defence all night long. David de who?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Looked very tired and leggy right from the start but found an extra few miles in the tank in the second half. Good job he’s not been called up to the England team as he needs the rest.

Victor Lindelof 8 – Great interception toward the end of the first half and kept Zlatan at bay in second. One of his best performances for United.

Harry Maguire 8 – Very good performance from Maguire.

Luke Shaw 8 – Just brimming with confidence and making the game look easy at the moment. Another impressive performance.

Scott McTominay 8 – Was a little anonymous in the first half but dug in and protected the defence brilliantly in the second.

Fred 8 – Woeful in the first half but brilliant in the second. The secret seemed to be for him to push a little further forward and to trust McSauce to do the holding duties.

Dan James 6 – Worked his socks off and his pace was useful but didn’t really achieve much.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – Hate to criticise our best player but nothing he did really worked tonight.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Clearly off the pace – was rushed back from injury too soon again it seems.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Quiet game but led the line well and worked hard. Did pretty well in a very grown-up game.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 9 – Instant impact. Transformed the side. Great goal, brilliant strength and presence, defended well … pretty much the ultimate substitute’s performance.

