Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire brilliant vs AC Milan
Manchester United’s centre back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have come in for a lot of stick this season – including some from this writer – but they were both immense tonight as the Red Devils pulled off an unlikely win against AC Milan at the San Siro.

The statistics that both posted for the game demonstrate their immense contributions to the historic victory.

Maguire achieved 91% pass accuracy, had 79 total touches, contested six aerial duels of which he won four, made five interceptions and made five clearances.

Lindelof’s figures were equally impressive. He achived 93% pass accuracy, had 69 total touches, also made five interceptions and five clearances and made one vital block. He did not commit a single foul in the game.

The pair seem to have gone from strength to strength lately and seem to thrive with Dean Henderson behind them. The side has kept 8 clean sheets in their last 11 games, eight of which starred Henderson in goal.

Neither Lindelof nor Maguire are the most vocal of defenders and David de Gea, United’s usual number one, is not a talker either. Henderson’s constant shouting and organising is perhaps proving to be the missing link that can turn what appeared to be an average defence into a great one.

About The Author

Red Billy is co-editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Always glad to get feedback - write to redbilly (at) thepeoplesperson.com.

