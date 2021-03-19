Declan Rice comment leaves Manchester United fans excited

Manchester United fans might struggle to contain their excitement after a huge target of theirs posted a congratulatory message of sorts on Harry Maguire’s social media.

Declan Rice, recently seen in post-match conversation with both the former Leicester City man and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is a player lots of supporters would love to see at Old Trafford.

The West Ham star was impressive in the clash vs United even after his side lost the match, such was his encouraging performance.

There were those who got carried away and felt Maguire and Solskjaer must have been convincing him to join after the defeat but it’s likely it was just friendly talk.

Nonetheless, Rice has clear qualities that would suit the Red Devils and it’s safe to assume fans will love him cosying up to the current club captain.

West Ham’s Declan Rice enjoyed that one 😏 pic.twitter.com/A7kMf3esPR — utdreport (@utdreport) March 18, 2021

Rice’s price-tag is believed to be set at a minimum of £80m, which is a remarkably large sum even out of the current financial crisis most cluubs are facing.

If Manchester United had no other targets it might have been a somewhat realistic deal but given how a right-winger, centre-back and right-back are all said to be on the radar too, it seems improbable the club will spend that kind of fee on any one player.

