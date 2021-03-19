Man United draw Granada in Europa League Quarter Final

Manchester United have been drawn against Spanish side Granada in the Europa League quarter final. It will be the first time the two sides have played each other in a competitive game.

It is the first season that Granada have taken part in a major European competition.

Granada are currently eighth in La Liga, some 27 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

The first leg will be played in Spain on 8th April, with the return at Old Trafford a week later on the 15th April.

If United overcome the Andalusians, they have been drawn against the winner of the Ajax versus Roma quarter final. That could put them up against former defender Daley Blind or Chris Smalling depending on which of those two sides progresses. United would play the first leg at home in the semi final on the 29th April, with the second leg to take place on the 6th May.

Should the Red Devils progress all the way to the final, their possible opponents would be Arsenal, Slavia Prague, Dynamo Zagreb or Villareal and the match is scheduled to take place in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday 26th May.

It is, for once, a relatively kind draw for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who will avoid second favourites Arsenal until the final if they are able to progress.

Sir Alex Ferguson: How much do you know about the greatest manager of all time? Take our quiz below to find out!