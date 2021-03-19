Man United land huge new shirt sponsorship deal with Teamviewer

Manchester United have agreed a new five-year shirt sponsorship deal with major German global technology company, TeamViewer.

TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet as the main shirt sponsors for United in a deal that is rumoured to be worth £70 million per year – £350 million in total.

Richard Arnold, United’s managing director, said (via manutd.com): ‘We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies.

‘The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1billion fans and followers. We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses.’

Oliver Steil, TeamViewer’s Chief Executive Officer, said: ‘We are very excited about this partnership, as it will significantly expand our brand positioning and it will help us to market our comprehensive solutions portfolio to all customer segments globally.

‘With Manchester United and TeamViewer, two global winning teams join forces: Together as Team United we can bring the fan experience in the legendary Theatre of Dreams to a new level. We are extremely proud Manchester United picked us as partner in their ongoing technology journey.’

The partnership will begin at the start of the 2021/22 season.

