Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms fears over Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has discussed just why Marcus Rashford was taken off vs AC Milan and it doesn’t seem to be good news.

The young Englishman didn’t have the best of halves against the Italian giants and was the man who was taken off the field for match-winner Paul Pogba.

The former Juventus man came on to great effect, netting the all important goal and putting in a man of the match display.

It meant Rashford’s substitution was almost forgotten about but it appears his fitness is on the line as the season enters its final stretch.

The versatile attacker has been playing through the pain barrier for a while now and it’s possible he will get some forced rest.

Solskjaer on Rashford: "Marcus had a little twinge we couldn’t take the risk but hopefully he won’t be too bad." — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) March 18, 2021

It’s almost as though Rashford’s body is breaking down on him at this point as it’s believed he also has a shoulder injury he’s dealing with.

The academy graduate is one of Solskjaer’s most used players and hardly seems to get a rest unless he’s got a knock.

Rashford’s goals and assists this season entering into double digits means he’s clearly an important player for Manchester United and they will need him back as soon as possible.

