Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani injury is a mystery

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried to explain the delay in Edinson Cavani returning to action for Manchester United.

Speaking yesterday at the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarter final against Leicester, the boss indicated that there was some degree of mystery over what is holding the 33-year-old back.

‘We haven’t really got to the bottom of it but with Edinson, he’s worked really hard and is joining training sessions and towards the end of training sessions when he needs to chop it up and feel hundred percent ready for the game and he hasn’t really gotten there yet,’ Solskjaer said.

‘So, it’s down to him. He wants to be 100 per cent when he joins in. He doesn’t want to come in and look off the pace, so hopefully he can be ready for Sunday but I’m not sure either, because after the training yesterday he felt something that he couldn’t travel with us.’

The manager was also asked whether Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial would be fit enough to take part on Sunday.

‘We’ll have to see how much [Pogba] can play,’ he said.

‘I’m not sure if he can play 90 minutes or if he can start but you see the impact he can make if he comes on as a sub. If he feels okay, maybe we can start him as well.

‘We have to see who the riders and runners are after tonight. It’s a long travel, we’ll be late back, so we’ll see. I hope he’s ready to start.

‘I just want Anthony fit. Same with Paul. We just want them to go and play. They’ve missed too many games. This was a hip injury [Martial] got against AC Milan a week ago, we hoped he was going to be ready for West Ham and then he couldn’t make that one.

‘Then he was close to getting fit for this one. He couldn’t make it but hopefully he can make Sunday. I’m not sure, because he’s not reacted how we hoped.

‘He’s working hard to get the treatment, in the pool, light work and everything to get ready. That’s the pleasing thing. He’s just wanting to get fit and I think it will benefit him going to France and playing.’

There was also a hint from the Norwegian that contract talks are progressing with Pogba.

‘Of course, we’ve got discussions and talks and when you see Paul play like tonight and come back training, that shows how much he cares for us and enjoys playing and how much we can benefit from having him here.’

Sunday’s game against Leicester kicks off at 5pm at the King Power Stadium.

