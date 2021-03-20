Manchester United keeping close tabs on Nikola Milenkovic

Manchester United have reportedly kept in regular contact with Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic as the rumours continue to grow in regards to a potential purchase.

Just a few days ago The Peoples Person covered a report by Calcio Mercato that claimed the Serbian defender is a concrete target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s.

United’s other targets are believed to be the likes of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde and Ibrahima Konate.

Solskjaer has numerous positions he would like to invest in and so the price-tags floating around currently are perhaps not that realistic.

However, that’s where Milenkovic comes in as his fee is said to be at around an afforable £30m in comparison to the others.

I am told that, whilst they have not recently spoken about Milenković, Nikola’s representatives and #MUFC officials are in regular contact, a relationship which could facilitate negotiations. It is anticipated that talks would open in the coming weeks if United want to pursue him — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 20, 2021

Given how it will be April soon and signing summer targets will become the main focus, it’s no surprise that the coming weeks will reveal Manchester United’s real targets.

Milenkovic also only has a year left on his contract so in a sense, he is the most realistic purchase but as with all things, nothing is guaranteed in football.

On paper it does seem to be the perfect match but it’s not difficult to imagine United pursuing more high profile targets before settling on the towering centre-back.

