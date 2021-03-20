Manchester United loanee James Garner puts in brilliant shift

Manchester United have a real gem on their hands by the looks of things as James Garner continues to impress on loan with Nottingham Forest.

The young midfielder has spent the season in the Championship, notching up roughly 2000 minutes with the aforementioned club and Watford.

Those at United and even the fans both highly rate Garner and so his performances have not gone unnoticed, particularly his latest one.

Supporters have hoped the talented playmaker could be Michael Carrick‘s heir but he’s needed time to develop and so will eventually meet that expectation later.

With Nemanja Matic said to be on the way out this summer, some may see Garner as the natural replacement for him next season rather than investing in another central-midfielder.

James Garner's game by numbers vs. 4th-placed Brentford: 90 minutes played 83.3% pass accuracy 4 successful long balls 2 successful dribbles 10 ground duels won 4 aerial duels won 1 interceptions 2 clearances 2 tackles Man of the match. 👏#mufc #mujournal pic.twitter.com/jFEplLi3A8 — United Journal Academy (@utdjournalACAD) March 20, 2021

Garner’s performance was, at the very least, encouraging and there’s no reason why he can’t become a first-team star if he keeps up his form.

The wiser thing for his development may be to send him on another loan next season but this time to a Premier League club.

However, Manchester United might need him sooner than that so he may be fasttracked instead to bolster a tired midfield.

Given how United’s loans have gone in the recent past, seeing a change in the right direction is certainly a positive and Garner leads the way in that sense.

