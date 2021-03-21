Man United draw up four-man right-wing transfer shortlist

Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist to fill their right wing slot this summer, according to The Sun.

In addition to long-term target Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils are interested in Wolves’ Pedro Neto, Leeds United’s Raphinha and Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Gonçalves.

‘Neto’s impressive season, despite Wolves’ struggles, has moved him up the shortlist of Old Trafford chiefs,’ The Sun claims.

‘Man Utd could have signed Neto, 21, for next to nothing back in 2016 when the he came to Carrington on trial from Portuguese side Braga – but he did not do enough to convince them to buy him then.

‘But now United are understood to regard the Portugal international – Wolves’ £16m signing from Italian club Lazio – as a genuine alternative to long-term targets like Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

‘Rivals Manchester City have also been linked with Neto, but sources insist they are now ahead of United in the queue for Villa captain Grealish instead.’

Gonçalves, another Portuguese player, has been a revelation for Sporting this season and has helped to project them into top spot in the Liga Portuguesa, 10 points ahead of second placed Porto with just 10 games left. He has scored 15 goals and registered four assists for the Lions so far.

Both players are expected to cost in the region of £50 million, an asking price around half that of Sancho.

Raphinha also has Sporting Lisbon connections and played alongside Bruno Fernandes there in 2018/19. He could prove to be the least expensive option of the four and there has been speculation about a possible exchange deal with Dan James going the other way.

