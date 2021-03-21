Mason Greenwood ‘way above’ last season, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mason Greenwood might not have scored too many goals this season but both he and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believe that his game has improved tremendously since last term, when he found the net 17 times.

‘I’m telling him to just keep playing as well as he does and stop thinking when he gets in and around the box, because he will score them,’, Solskjaer told The MEN.

‘He’s got those instincts and I’m saying to just make your decision quickly, don’t even think about it, the goals will come.

‘His overall game has improved so much. Too many people are too concerned about stats and look just at assists and goals.

‘His contribution to the team is way above what he was doing last season – except for the goals. And they will come. I don’t worry about that at all.

‘He’s growing physically, he’s maturing in the way he’s playing, he’s holding the ball up, his link play. So, I’m very pleased with him.’

Greenwood is equally confident about his own future.

‘I think it’s about keeping the right mentality. As you know, here at the club there’s always been a lot of goalscorers and I think the main focus that they had was just to keep the mentality strong,’ he explained to ManUtd.com.

‘It’s not all about goals, obviously I love scoring goals but my overall play has been improving and I’d probably say I’ve done better this year with my general play, assists and stuff like that, and I think and my defending off the ball and on the ball my overall game is improving and I’m pleased with that.

‘Obviously I’d like to be scoring more goals and when those two things combine together I’ll be back,’ he said.

The 19-year-old also described how his hard work in the gym is beginning to pay off.

‘I’ve been speaking to [the fitness coaches] on a regular basis about how much I run, my accelerations, my decelerations… that’s all the stuff I wanted to improve on at the start of the season,’ he said.

‘We set out targets and I’m beating those targets now so it’s all good.

‘I work in the gym a lot and that’s all the stuff you want to do to be a complete footballer.

‘It’s all good, it all benefits my game so I’m very pleased with the output of my work so far.’

