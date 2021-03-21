Player ratings: Leicester City 3-1 Man United – Woeful defending costs Red Devils dear

Manchester United lost 3-1 against Leicester in the FA Cup Quarter final at the King Power stadium this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 6 – Had little to do except to pull the ball out of the net three times.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Ironically, had a better game and yet was part of a defence that conceded three goals.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Didn’t really do anything wrong either.

Harry Maguire 3 – Awful, awful performance from the captain. Should never have put Fred in the position for the first goal, was lucky not to be sent off in the first half and was left for dead for the second goal.

Alex Telles 7 – Did OK. An excellent last-ditch interception in the fourth minute. Can consider himself unlucky to be subbed.

Nemanja Matic 3 – Dreadful, apathetic performance from Matic. Why was he given a three year contract extension? Doesn’t seem to care.

Fred 2 – Worst performance from Fred in a United shirt. Was responsible for the first goal with a howler and lost the ball several times after.

Mason Greenwood 8 – United’s best player by some margin. Scored a good goal, was at the heart of everything positive and worked tirelessly.

Donny van de Beek 7 – Nice dummy to help make United’s goal and although not setting the world on fire, he was also perhaps unlucky to be subbed when the likes of Fred and Matic stayed on.

Paul Pogba 7 – Quiet, not the Pogba who starred in Milan on Thursday but did do well to provide the goal.

Anthony Martial 6 – Did very little.

Substitutes

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Did well and nearly scored with a great free kick.

Scott McTominay 4 – Poor substitution when chasing a goal to bring on a DM for an AM. Was poor and his mis-timed jump for the third goal cost United the game.

Luke Shaw 6 – Despite his good form, seemed like a pointless substitution.

Edinson Cavani 6 – Was unable to influence the game.

Amad 6 – Was unable to influence the game.

