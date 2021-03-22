Eric Bailly has had enough at Manchester United

Manchester United star Eric Bailly is the latest player to reconsider his future at the club as rumours of unrest continues to grow.

The Ivorian defender was originally signed by Jose Mourinho who believed he could be a first-team star for the club, with the plan being he would form a solid, long-term partnership with Victor Lindelof.

Bailly’s career hasn’t quite worked out as planned as multiple injuries, both short-term and long-term, have raised doubts over his ability to keep fit.

Lindelof features regularly for United alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record signing Harry Maguire but there are doubts over the Swede’s overall ability too.

There are constant reports that the Red Devils are looking to sign yet another centre-back this summer and so naturally the former Villareal man is worried.

According to Sky Sports, Bailly feels he’ll never be a first-choice centre-back for Solskjaer and that the club are only offering him a new deal to protect his value.

A friend of his said: “Eric loves the club and the fans, his family are settled in Manchester and he’d like nothing more than to spend the rest of his career at Old Trafford.

“But he feels the club has been very disrespectful towards him and frankly he’s had enough.

“He feels that no matter what he does, he will never be first choice for Ole.

“He now realises he’s too good and too young to spend his time sitting on the bench.”

If Bailly feels this way then not many would claim he should stay as his proneness to injury means Solskjaer can’t rely on him to remain fit long-term.

However, many would feel it would be strange if the talented defender is moved on before Phil Jones is and it could even be argued the latter is even more injury-prone.

