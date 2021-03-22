Facundo Pellistri congratulated by Luis Suarez after Alaves vs Atletico Madrid game

While Amad’s progress since joining Manchester United is being closely watched by millions of fans, another young right winger signed on the same day, Facundo Pellistri, is going from strength to strength virtually unnoticed.

The Uruguayan was included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Premier League and Champions League squads when arriving from Peñarol on an £8 million deal in October but never made a senior start and was loaned out to struggling La Liga side Deportivo Alaves in January.

Pellistri started life in Spain on the bench but has now started Alaves’s last three games and is putting in some impressive performances.

Alaves lost 1-0 to La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid yesterday but the 19-year-old’s performance earned him praise and congratulations from none other than his compatriot Luis Suarez, a player despised by many United fans after allegedly racially abusing Patrice Evra some years ago.

Suarez posted a photo to his Instagram stories after the game, with the caption ‘a pleasure @facu_pellistri, continue like this and good things will come.’

Pellistri completed four out of five dribbles in yesterday’s game and had two shots on goal. It is not easy for a creative player to shine in a side struggling at the foot of the table, just two points above bottom-placed Huesca and two from safety.

