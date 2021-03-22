The reason why Manchester United missed out on Youri Tielemans

Manchester United’s slow nature in the transfer market haunted them both in the past and the present in regards to Youri Tielemans.

The Leicester City star was on the score-sheet vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as he was allowed to freely walk through the midfield to net their second.

United had done enough to tie the match before going in at half-time and needed to start the second-half with fire in their belly but instead Tielemans netted for his side, putting the FA Cup tie to bed effectively.

The Belgian international was once linked with a move to Old Trafford but ended up joining the Foxes instead in a transfer that surprised a few people.

Leicester City are an exciting club to join but many expected that once the Manchester giants entered the race that he would be wearing red soon enough.

According to The Athletic, Tielemans could have been a Red Devil back during the summer of 2019 as there was a conversation with his agent but did not wish to wait around for a decision and so joined Leicester City instead.

This failure shouldn’t be a surprise to any fan who has seen their club time and again fail to act swiftly in the transfer market and it’s difficult to argue that the 23 year old midfielder made the wrong choice.

