David Beckham insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can handle any criticism

Manchester United legend David Beckham has revealed he feels criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been unfair, insisting the manager’s done a good job.

Doubts over the former striker’s position as boss have cropped up again after his team were knocked out of the FA Cup by Leicester City.

The Foxes put a timid United side to bed with a 3-1 scoreline and the gutless display had many questioning Solskjaer’s ability as manager.

There are fans who feel getting a top-four spot without a trophy is not good enough for the legendary Norwegian and doesn’t show enough progress.

After all, it’s how the Red Devils finished their season last year and so missing out on the FA Cup left many supporters licking their wounds.

For the most part, Solskjaer still retains the support of most fans and there’s no real immediate threat to his position, especially with his team in second place.

However, a trophyless season will see real concerns arise and put far too much pressure on the next campaign to deliver outstanding results.

Given how he has a year left to his deal as well, it’s a very sensitive time right now for Solskjaer and Manchester United and it’s easy to see it erupting in everyone’s faces.

