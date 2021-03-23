Luke Shaw hails Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for career defining help

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has leapt to the defence of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after doubts popped up after the club crashed out of the FA Cup.

The English full-back was one of four substitutes that the legendary Norwegian brought on in a bid to save the game but unfortunately Leicester City still came away with the victory.

United fell to a 3-1 loss in match many fans were heart broken by as they felt it was another missed opportunity to win some silverware.

Supporters were also massively disappointed in the way Solskjaer’s men lost as it was a rather timid display despite what was on the line.

However, the former Southampton man believes the former Molde boss is second to none in one key department.

According to Sky Sports, Shaw said: “His man-management is second to none. The way he conducts himself in terms of how he speaks to the players, it gets the best out of them.

‘You can see that. He deals with situations perfectly in terms of what is needed, especially at a big club like Manchester United.

“He takes the pressure off the lads and takes it all himself. Sometimes it is not fair because we are the ones on the pitch and we need to take our fair share too.

“For me, especially, from what I had before Ole came in, it is a total difference. It has pushed me to a new level.”

Naturally Shaw is pro-Solskjaer given how he’s turned his career around under the manager but he’s not the first to say something of that sort.

Many of his teammates have praised the former striker and publicly showed support of him, even in difficult periods.

As poor as the loss vs Leicester was, it certainly isn’t the most challenging time of Solskjaer’s reign and his job is definitely far from being under consideration, especially given how Manchester United are in second place.

