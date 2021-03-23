Revealed: Manchester United’s numbers in difficult Premier League season

Manchester United fans have been left with a sour taste in their mouths heading into the international break after their defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup.

However, as poor as that result was, it’s important to get some perspective on how the team and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been doing so far, particularly in the Premier League.

Naturally, getting knocked out of the domestic competition saw some fans feeling like no progress was being made and as such the legendary Norwegian should be fired.

Even supporters who were pro-Solskjaer had their belief in him shaken a bit but that’s where the international break will come in handy.

The time off from club football should give everyone a chance to consider all the context and the statistic below helps with understanding what’s been going on.

#MUFC in the PL so far – 4 losses [2nd least] – 56 goals scored [2nd most] – 32 goals conceded [5th least] – 72 big chances created [3rd most] – 39 big chances missed [joint 4th] – 12 clean sheets [4th most] All these without signing starters. We're still overachieving. — Oliver (@Kebiruesuana) March 23, 2021

The numbers are certainly encouraging but there’s no doubt Solskjaer will need more than that if he wants to keep his job long-term.

This season has definitely been an absolute mess for all Premier League clubs involved as the global health crisis rages on but fans won’t tolerate trophyless campaigns for long in the same way the board won’t tolerate Champions League-less campaigns too.

