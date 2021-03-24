Juventus refuse to give up on signing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Manchester United may face a genuine threat from Juventus for Paul Pogba according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, though it does all depend on one key factor happening.

The Italian giants have made it no secret they’d love to re-sign the sensational midfielder but many people have pointed out that realistically it’s not a deal that can happen at the moment.

The global health crisis means Juventus don’t have the funds to sign Pogba but it’s another former United man who could be stopping that potential deal from happening.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wages with the Serie A side is understood to have put them under tremendous pressure, even without signing Pogba who would command his own sky-high fee.

The Portuguese superstar’s future in Italy is up in the air as well as rumours grow of unhappiness amongst both parties.

The big dream signing for Juventus is Paul Pogba. They would love to have him. If they sell Ronaldo, it will be ‘key’ for them to try and sign Pogba. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) March 24, 2021

Ronaldo is said to be displeased with the weak title challenge his side have put in this season and the shock loss to Porto in the Champions League certainly hasn’t helped either.

Juventus are said to be unhappy with the superb attacker’s waning powers and how he’s failed to deliver the Champions League, while his expensive wages are a cause for concern.

Sir Alex Ferguson: How much do you know about the greatest manager of all time? Take our quiz below to find out!