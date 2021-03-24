Manchester United thoroughly thrilled with Amad after impact
Home
First Team

Manchester United thoroughly thrilled with Amad after impact

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United are reportedly really happy with Amad and not just because of his cameo displays for the club so far.

The young winger has had fans excited ever since his arrival in January and although he hasn’t been used too often, he has shown he’s got a bright spark about him.

Amad has had to bide his time as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to protect him and ease him into regular first-team football rather than throw him into the deep end.

The sensational Ivorian is said to have impressed the coaches behind closed doors in training and that is what has fast-tracked his involvement in the first-team.

As brilliant as Amad has been, it’s even more encouraging that his fee isn’t as large as perhaps was once reported.

The total €39m is still not as close as the figures that were floating around claiming Manchester United had spent over £45m on him upfront.

Those at Old Trafford are more or less infamous with the way they include add-ons in deals and in fairness it seems to work in convincing clubs to give up their prized assests.

For whatever reason, if Amad doesn’t meet his potential then that €18m is saved and so the risk is reduced substantially.

Sir Alex Ferguson: How much do you know about the greatest manager of all time? Take our quiz below to find out!

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus