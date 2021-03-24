Manchester United thoroughly thrilled with Amad after impact

Manchester United are reportedly really happy with Amad and not just because of his cameo displays for the club so far.

The young winger has had fans excited ever since his arrival in January and although he hasn’t been used too often, he has shown he’s got a bright spark about him.

Amad has had to bide his time as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to protect him and ease him into regular first-team football rather than throw him into the deep end.

The sensational Ivorian is said to have impressed the coaches behind closed doors in training and that is what has fast-tracked his involvement in the first-team.

As brilliant as Amad has been, it’s even more encouraging that his fee isn’t as large as perhaps was once reported.

🗣️ @FabrizioRomano: "#mufc have already paid €21 million to Atalanta for Amad and further €18 million will be paid in add-ons if Amad win titles, score goals and win matches. #mufc are very happy with Amad and are convinced that they did fantastic buisness." [@podcastherewego] — United District (@UtdDistrict) March 24, 2021

The total €39m is still not as close as the figures that were floating around claiming Manchester United had spent over £45m on him upfront.

Those at Old Trafford are more or less infamous with the way they include add-ons in deals and in fairness it seems to work in convincing clubs to give up their prized assests.

For whatever reason, if Amad doesn’t meet his potential then that €18m is saved and so the risk is reduced substantially.

