The only way Manchester United can sign Jadon Sancho

Manchester United reportedly need a compromise if a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is to ever happen.

The sensational Englishman is believed to still be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority targets for the summer but fans aren’t holding their breath over a transfer.

United’s attempt to sign Sancho last summer saw the deal fall through as they could not see eye to eye with Dortmund.

The German giants set a price-tag and a deadline to meet the price-tag but apparently those at Old Trafford thought it was a bluff.

The counterargument claims the Red Devils were happy to meet Dortmund’s demands but they then subsequently changed them and that soured the relationship.

Interest in Jadon Sancho from #mufc remains, but only at lower levels than the £108m Borussia Dortmund were asking for last summer #mulive [@TelegraphDucker] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 24, 2021

Even if the global financial crisis was taken out of consideration, paying £108m this summer makes no sense given how Sancho is one year more into his contract.

It’s also safe to assume Dortmund’s financial troubles means they’re in a weaker position to sell and arguably are forced into doing it.

Just these two factors alone should mean Sancho’s price-tag is reduced but add on top of it the transfer market devaluation and it should mean a massive drop in his fee unless the German giants remain stubborn.

Sir Alex Ferguson: How much do you know about the greatest manager of all time? Take our quiz below to find out!