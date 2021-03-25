International round up: Marcus Rashford doubtful for England

Manchester United fans will probably be glad to know that Marcus Rashford is doubtful for England’s match against San Marino this evening.

Gareth Southgate told reporters that ‘Marcus has been keen to be with us. He wasn’t with us in the autumn so he’s been keen to be part of the group and get with us,’ but that the United man and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka were ‘both doubtful, Marcus more doubtful than Bukayo at the moment.’

Rashford has been playing with a number of issues lately and it would be fantastic for United if he was spared international duty and allowed to recover.

Meanwhile, another United star who could do with a rest, Bruno Fernandes, came off the bench to play 45 minutes for Portugal last night as they edged past Azerbaijan 1-0.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial also appeared as substitutes as France only managed a 1-1 draw with Ukraine. Pogba came on in the 63rd minute and Martial in the 77th, but neither were able to help France find a winner.

Dan James played the full 90 minutes for Wales against Belgium. The Welshmen got off to a great start when Harry Wilson knocked home a Gareth Bale assist but they could not hold on and Belgium ran out 3-1 winners with goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Thorgen Hazard and a Romelu Lukaku penalty.

Poor Donny van de Beek sat on the bench for the Netherlands yesterday as he usually does for United and watched his side lose 4-2 to Turkey, with former United man Memphis Depay missing a penalty in what was a dismal night for the Oranjes.

Scott McTominay, David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard, on loan at West Ham, could all feature for their respective countries this evening but Fred and Alex Telles will get some time off following the postponement of the Chile vs Brazil fixture.

Sir Alex Ferguson: How much do you know about the greatest manager of all time? Take our quiz below to find out!