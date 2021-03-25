Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relaxed over his future

Manchester United are reportedly unfazed by rumours over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as they have been impressed by what he’s done so far.

The legendary Norwegian is in his second full season with the club and despite leading the team to second place in the league table, many doubts remain over his future.

Solskjaer’s situation is not helped by the fact that his current deal will run out in the summer of 2022 and so his future, on paper at least, seems uncertain.

If United do want to make a change then it makes sense to do so when there’s little time left to his current deal rather than handing him a new contract only to fire him a little further down the line.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward already made that mistake with Jose Mourinho and it’s safe to say it was a costly mistake.

According to The Telegraph, Solskjaer will be given a new contract even if the Red Devils end the season trophyless as those in charge feel there’s obvious progress being made on and off the pitch.

It’s understood both parties haven’t sat down for a formal talk yet but everyone is relaxed about the situation and he should be in line for a new deal when the season is over.

The Peoples Person’s readers and social media followers voted on whether or not Solskjaer has done a good enough job and that can be seen here.