Manchester United fans get exactly what they wanted to hear about Amad

Manchester United fans were right to get excited over Amad’s potential it seems as someone heavily involved in his professional playing career has tipped him to potentially win the Balloon d’Or.

The young winger has been impressive in his short time at Old Trafford so far, making full use of whatever minutes are thrown his way.

Amad has already notched up his first goal for United and has left supporters encouraged by what they’ve seen so far.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to ease the Ivorian wonder-kid into first-team football and while it is the right decision for his long-term future, many are impatient and want his shackles released.

There’s still time for Amad to stake a claim in the starting XI before the season is over but it’s likely that’ll enjoy a more rewarding campaign next season.

According to Goal, Giovanni Galli, who helped organise a trial for Amad with Atalanta, said: “Amad is unique but he must make himself stronger.

“At the same time, he must make sure he does not lose his speed, which is a quality that distinguishes him from others.

“In short, I think he has all the qualities to be a candidate for the Ballon d’Or in the next five years.”

It’s this type of potential that saw Manchester United invest in Amad before too many big clubs could get involved in signing him.

Those at Old Trafford were even prepared to wait six months for him and so far it’s proving to be the right call.

Amad has a long way to go to fulfil his potential but all the signs are pointing in the right direction for him.