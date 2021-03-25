Marcus Rashford ends international duty early to return to Manchester

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of England’s upcoming fixtures due to an injury, in what can be perceived as both good and bad news.

The young Englishman has been a key player at Old Trafford this season, notching up double figures in both goals and assists.

Rashford has gone from a dazzling goalscorer into a more well-rounded attacker and has shown his ability to create this campaign.

If he’s deemed unfit to play for United’s games then it’s certainly a blow but he does have time to rest up now due to the international break.

England have a busy upcoming period and so Rashford missing it means he can focus on his recovery instead during a key period of the season.

Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of all three of England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers with an ankle injury. He will return to #mufc to continue his recovery #mulive [@TheAthleticUK] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 25, 2021

Fans will be glad to hear he won’t be risked for England and that he can return to Manchester United who can focus on getting him fit as soon as possible.

Rashford has been running on fumes for a while now soo it’s good news he won’t play a part for his country but it’s bad news if his ankle injury is worse than anticipated.

It’s understood he’s been playing through the pain barrier as he’s carrying a few knocks and niggles but this time of should mean he can shake it all off hopefully.